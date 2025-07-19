Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRCON JV secures project worth Rs 755.78 cr

IRCON JV secures project worth Rs 755.78 cr

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
IRCON International has been awarded with Letter of Award for the project floated by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (Participated in this bid in JV mode with M/s JPWIPL (i.e., IRCON - 70% & JPIWL - 30%). The project entails the construction of Roadbed, Minor Bridges, Buildings, Installation of Track (Excluding Supply of Rails, Sleeper & Thick Web Switches), and other Civil Engineering and General Electrical Works in connection with New BG Railway Line Between Pipaliya Nankar (Excl.) - Budni (Incl.) Stations (Chainages 129.000 - 198.000 Km) in Indore-Budni section of Bhopal Division West Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh State, India. The estimated project cost is Rs 755.78 crore.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

