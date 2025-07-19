Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 212.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.68% to Rs 101.61 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 212.75% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.68% to Rs 101.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.6143.67 133 OPM %17.7417.63 -PBDT17.386.64 162 PBT15.565.00 211 NP14.234.55 213
