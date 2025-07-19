Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 212.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 212.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 132.68% to Rs 101.61 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 212.75% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.68% to Rs 101.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.6143.67 133 OPM %17.7417.63 -PBDT17.386.64 162 PBT15.565.00 211 NP14.234.55 213

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the June 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon