Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 15.58% to Rs 580.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 502.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3769.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4378.443769.04 16 OPM %52.5853.28 -PBDT778.91668.89 16 PBT778.91668.89 16 NP580.86502.57 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 48.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 48.30% in the June 2025 quarter

RBL Bank Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

RBL Bank Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 PAT jumps 12.24% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus and special dividend

HDFC Bank Q1 PAT jumps 12.24% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus and special dividend

ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon