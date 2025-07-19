AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 15.58% to Rs 580.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 502.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.17% to Rs 4378.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3769.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4378.443769.04 16 OPM %52.5853.28 -PBDT778.91668.89 16 PBT778.91668.89 16 NP580.86502.57 16
