ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.09% to Rs 49079.96 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 15.92% to Rs 13557.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11695.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.09% to Rs 49079.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44581.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income49079.9644581.65 10 OPM %34.8234.08 -PBDT19494.4816761.39 16 PBT19494.4816761.39 16 NP13557.6011695.84 16
