HDFC Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.14% to Rs 87371.87 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank declined 1.32% to Rs 16257.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16474.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.14% to Rs 87371.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81546.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income87371.8781546.20 7 OPM %26.1839.07 -PBDT20849.8322727.37 -8 PBT20849.8322727.37 -8 NP16257.9116474.85 -1
