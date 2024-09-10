Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC receives provisional registration from IFSC

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC receives provisional registration from IFSC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
As a finance company at GIFT City
The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has granted provisional registration to IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC (a wholly owned subsidiary of IREDA) as a finance company at GIFT City.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating, "IREDA's presence in GIFT City reflects our commitment to advancing green financing solutions on a global scale. This new subsidiary will help us secure competitive funding and foster collaborations with international investors, boosting the renewable energy sector forward. As the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has earlier underlined, 'GIFT City is a gateway to global opportunities,' and IREDA is poised to leverage these opportunities."
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

Opt for e-DRS when you are seeking relief from penalty and prosecution

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur govt fresh order says internet suspended only in 5 valley districts

Maruti Suzuki

Not just EV, Maruti to launch 'holistic' customer support ecosystem

Maldives_President_Muizzu

Maldivian President Muizzu to officially visit on India 'very soon'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi stresses removing hurdles in India's research and innovation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon