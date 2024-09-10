IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC receives provisional registration from IFSC

As a finance company at GIFT City

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has granted provisional registration to IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC (a wholly owned subsidiary of IREDA) as a finance company at GIFT City.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating, "IREDA's presence in GIFT City reflects our commitment to advancing green financing solutions on a global scale. This new subsidiary will help us secure competitive funding and foster collaborations with international investors, boosting the renewable energy sector forward. As the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has earlier underlined, 'GIFT City is a gateway to global opportunities,' and IREDA is poised to leverage these opportunities."