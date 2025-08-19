Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

In a consultation paper released yesterday (August 18), the Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) has sought comments from the public comments on a proposal for implementing eligibility criteria for non-benchmark indices.

This is being done with the aim of preventing concentration of derivatives indices in a few stocks, the markets regulator said.

In its May circular, Sebi stipulated that non-benchmark indices eligible for derivatives must include at least 14 constituents, with a cap of 20% on the largest stock and 45% on the top three combined. Additionally, constituent weights must be arranged in descending order.

To comply with these norms, SEBI has proposed two approaches have either launch new indices that meet the requirements while allowing existing ones to continue, or modify existing indices by adjusting their constituents and weights.

 

BSE has one such index, BANKEX, comprising 10 constituents. Since no exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track it, the exchange prefers to adjust the weights directly.

Also Read

Vivek Harivyasi

Vivek Harivyasi on Skilling Revolution 3.0 - Building India's Workforce for AI, EVs, and Beyond

mri scan

Brain-eating amoeba in Kerala: How it spreads, early signs and prevention

Representational Image

Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Bill amid Opposition protests

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill in T20Is

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Coolie

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹200 cr

NSE manages two indices Nifty Bank, comprising 12 stocks with ETF assets under management (AUM) of Rs 34,251 crore, and Nifty Financial Services, with 20 constituents and Rs 511 crore in AUM. Within these indices, stock weights vary significantly, ranging from as high as 2933% to as low as 0.42%.

Following consultations with mutual funds and industry stakeholders, NSE has also endorsed making adjustments to the existing indices to minimise disruption, safeguard liquidity, and preserve the benchmarks brand identity.

However, given the significant ETF exposure, the exchange has suggested a phased, four-stage "glide path" for Nifty Bank over four months, while adjustments in Nifty Financial Services could be carried out in one tranche.

The market regulator has sought public comments till 08 September 2025 on whether existing indices should be adjusted instead of creating new ones and, if so, on the modalities of such adjustments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 6.39 times

Patel Retail IPO subscribed 6.39 times

Indices extend their winning streak, riding the wave of reform hopes

Indices extend their winning streak, riding the wave of reform hopes

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.34%

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle slips on debut

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex spurts 144 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon