IRIS Business Services standalone net profit declines 98.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 28.17 croreNet profit of IRIS Business Services declined 98.87% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.1725.95 9 OPM %-0.8213.33 -PBDT0.793.80 -79 PBT0.083.35 -98 NP0.032.66 -99
