KCL standalone net profit declines 24.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 114.97 croreNet profit of KCL declined 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 114.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.97110.23 4 OPM %6.146.41 -PBDT6.196.42 -4 PBT2.913.86 -25 NP2.182.89 -25
