Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 140.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 430.02 croreNet profit of Garg Acrylics rose 140.31% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 430.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 440.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales430.02440.49 -2 OPM %5.995.79 -PBDT13.1211.24 17 PBT4.122.19 88 NP3.101.29 140
