Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 160.27 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry rose 32.36% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 160.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales160.27162.70 -1 OPM %16.6513.84 -PBDT29.3024.79 18 PBT16.9711.89 43 NP12.649.55 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content