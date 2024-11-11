ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.41% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of ISF remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.58 -22 OPM %26.6722.41 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
