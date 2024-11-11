OTCO International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.43% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of OTCO International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.28 -46 OPM %6.670 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
