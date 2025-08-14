ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 1340.99 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 12.06% to Rs 57.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 1340.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1539.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1340.991539.68 -13 OPM %8.968.10 -PBDT121.64122.33 -1 PBT95.7396.48 -1 NP57.5665.45 -12
