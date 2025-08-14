Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2453.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 871.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0871.08 -100 OPM %0-8.03 -PBDT-6.262481.14 PL PBT-6.262472.86 PL NP-6.262453.20 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

