Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 573.33 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 1.36% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 573.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales573.33557.14 3 OPM %13.3013.43 -PBDT77.6375.45 3 PBT64.5064.59 0 NP45.7546.38 -1
