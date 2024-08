Powered by Capital Market - Live News

ITC has allotted 13,48,780 ordinary shares of Re 1/- each, upon exercise of 1,34,878 options by optionees under the company's employee stock option schemes. With this allotment, the company's paid up equity share capital stands increased to Rs 1250,42,10,521/- divided into 1250,42,10,521 ordinary shares of Re 1 each.