ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 15-cr UPSIDC manpower contract
ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a manpower outsourcing contract worth Rs 15.37 crore from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) to provide 159 resources.The contract, covering manpower outsourcing services, is for a period of two years from March 16, 2026, to March 15, 2028, and may be extended further by mutual agreement.
ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.
Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions fell 3.02% to Rs 357.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST