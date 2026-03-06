Nelcast surges extends winning streak for second consecutive session

Nelcast jumped 12.52% to Rs 118.20, extending gains for second day in a row.

In two sessions, the stock has added 13.12%, from its recent closing low of Rs 104.49 recorded on 04 March 2026.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 56.671. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 113.27, 117.92 and 109.26, respectively.

In an exchange filing made yesterday, Nelcast stated that the credit rating agency ICRA has revised its outlook on the long-term rating of the company to positive from stable.

The agency has reaffirmed the companys long-term and short-term rating at [ICRA] A and [ICRA] A1, respectively.

ICRA stated that the revision in the outlook on the long-term rating on the bank lines of Nelcast to positive considers ICRAs expectation of a sustained improvement in the companys operating and financial risk profiles over the medium term, supported by its strong business profile and liquidity position.

Nelcast is one of the larger players in the Indian ductile iron/grey castings market and has an established clientele comprising major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India and reputed tier-I auto component suppliers in overseas markets.

The company has a favourable mix of domestic and export customers, and its revenues are reasonably diversified across various segments and clients. Further, Nelcast enjoys a healthy wallet share with its customers for its key products and has a history of repeat orders and new business additions, supporting it in maintaining its strong business profile, going forward as well.

Nelcast derived 39.6% of its revenues in 9M FY2026 from the domestic M&HCV segment, while 25.7% came from the domestic tractor segment and another 29.4% came from exports. This exposes the company to the inherent cyclicality in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.

Further, dependence on exports for 30-35% of revenues and concentration on the US market within that, exposes the company to region-specific risks. The impact of global macro-economic developments, including tariffs and trade agreements on the companys business prospects, revenues and profitability will be closely monitored.

Nelcast is one of the larger players in the Indian ductile iron/grey castings market and manufactures several complex castings including axle housings, clutch housings and bogie suspension brackets.

