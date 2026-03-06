Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nelcast surges extends winning streak for second consecutive session

Nelcast surges extends winning streak for second consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Nelcast jumped 12.52% to Rs 118.20, extending gains for second day in a row.

In two sessions, the stock has added 13.12%, from its recent closing low of Rs 104.49 recorded on 04 March 2026.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 56.671. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 113.27, 117.92 and 109.26, respectively.

In an exchange filing made yesterday, Nelcast stated that the credit rating agency ICRA has revised its outlook on the long-term rating of the company to positive from stable.

 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 points, Nifty near day's low; Realty, bank stocks weigh

Subedaar OTT release

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch new films & shows online?

Modi, Narendra Modi

Need to make Indian agri products export-oriented, globally-competitive: PM

Varun Chakarvarthy and Md Siraj (L-R)

T20 WC: Spin or pace, what should be India's go-to approach for final vs NZ

Cold plunges and ice baths - health hack or hype

Ice baths and cold plunges: Are they truly good for your health?

The agency has reaffirmed the companys long-term and short-term rating at [ICRA] A and [ICRA] A1, respectively.

ICRA stated that the revision in the outlook on the long-term rating on the bank lines of Nelcast to positive considers ICRAs expectation of a sustained improvement in the companys operating and financial risk profiles over the medium term, supported by its strong business profile and liquidity position.

Nelcast is one of the larger players in the Indian ductile iron/grey castings market and has an established clientele comprising major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India and reputed tier-I auto component suppliers in overseas markets.

The company has a favourable mix of domestic and export customers, and its revenues are reasonably diversified across various segments and clients. Further, Nelcast enjoys a healthy wallet share with its customers for its key products and has a history of repeat orders and new business additions, supporting it in maintaining its strong business profile, going forward as well.

Nelcast derived 39.6% of its revenues in 9M FY2026 from the domestic M&HCV segment, while 25.7% came from the domestic tractor segment and another 29.4% came from exports. This exposes the company to the inherent cyclicality in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.

Further, dependence on exports for 30-35% of revenues and concentration on the US market within that, exposes the company to region-specific risks. The impact of global macro-economic developments, including tariffs and trade agreements on the companys business prospects, revenues and profitability will be closely monitored.

Nelcast is one of the larger players in the Indian ductile iron/grey castings market and manufactures several complex castings including axle housings, clutch housings and bogie suspension brackets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Engineering Tech gains after inking export deal for Middle East region

Standard Engineering Tech gains after inking export deal for Middle East region

Nifty trades tad below 24,600 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades tad below 24,600 level; European mrkt advance

Defence stocks climb as West Asia tensions fuel buying interest

Defence stocks climb as West Asia tensions fuel buying interest

Amber Enterprises edges higher after HDFC Mutual Fund acquires stake

Amber Enterprises edges higher after HDFC Mutual Fund acquires stake

Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportNepal Election 2026Sleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekOmnitech Engineering Share PriceInternational Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update