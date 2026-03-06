Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter
Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2026.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.84% to Rs.292.60. Volumes stood at 16.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 21.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45930 shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.1,619.00. Volumes stood at 32686 shares in the last session.
Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 485.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.86% to Rs.148.18. Volumes stood at 24.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 16.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.413.15. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.
L T Foods Ltd registered volume of 442.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.46% to Rs.415.25. Volumes stood at 464.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST