Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.84% to Rs.292.60. Volumes stood at 16.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 21.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45930 shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.1,619.00. Volumes stood at 32686 shares in the last session.

 

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 485.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.86% to Rs.148.18. Volumes stood at 24.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 720 points, Nifty near 24,500; India VIX jumps over 8%

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Women home loan borrowers: Co-borrowers must ensure they are co-ownerspremium

Suryakumar Yadav's 84* helped India post 161/9 in their 20 overs vs USA

T20 WC: How Suryakumar has fared so far in his maiden ICC event as captain

Plane Crash, Aircraft Crash, Crash, Ajit Pawar crash, Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Baramati plane crash: Work on final report has started, says MoS Mohol

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah announces reforms in liquor taxation & regulatory framework

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 16.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.413.15. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd registered volume of 442.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.46% to Rs.415.25. Volumes stood at 464.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant losses; PSU bank share slide

Indices trade with significant losses; PSU bank share slide

Keystone Realtors signs GTB Nagar redevelopment deal with MHADA

Keystone Realtors signs GTB Nagar redevelopment deal with MHADA

Nelcast surges extends winning streak for second consecutive session

Nelcast surges extends winning streak for second consecutive session

Standard Engineering Tech gains after inking export deal for Middle East region

Standard Engineering Tech gains after inking export deal for Middle East region

Nifty trades tad below 24,600 level; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades tad below 24,600 level; European mrkt advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportNepal Election 2026Sleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekOmnitech Engineering Share PriceInternational Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update