Business Standard
Home / World News / Malaysia announces tax breaks, incentives for Forest City development

Malaysia announces tax breaks, incentives for Forest City development

Forest City, a joint venture between the embattled Country Garden and a private Malaysian company backed by the country's king, has been beset by problems

Malaysia flag

Malaysia announced on Friday tax breaks and incentives for the troubled Forest City development. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malaysia announced on Friday tax breaks and incentives for the troubled Forest City development, a $100 billion project backed by Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings, in a bid to lure investments and spur economic growth in the area.
 
Forest City, a joint venture between the embattled Country Garden and a private Malaysian company backed by the country's king, has been beset by problems ranging from environmental to regulatory issues since its inception in 2016.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Malaysia designated Forest City, which is located in southern Johor state next to Singapore, was made a special financial zone in August 2023 to boost foreign investment and economic activities in the project.
 
 
Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan said on Friday the incentives would include a concessionary corporate tax rate of between zero and 5 per cent, and special individual income tax rates of 15 per cent for skilled-workers and Malaysians working in the area.
 
In addition, Malaysia will offer a zero percent tax rate for family offices, as well as a special 5 per cent tax rate for financial technology and foreign payment system operators, Amir said at an event in Forest City.
 
"These incentives are expected to attract businesses, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals," he said.
 

More From This Section

greece

Greece records 37% surge in property purchases by Indians in July-Aug

china Flag, China

China adds 9 million tonnes of new fuel export quotas for rest of 2024

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

US presidential polls: Elon Musk endorses Trump, his workers back Harris

china Flag, China

China's monthly reports understate power output as renewables surge

Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold phone hits stores as people face supply concerns

Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold phone hits stores as people face supply concerns

The announcement comes as Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim visits China to court further support for infrastructure developments in the Southeast Asian country.
 
Built on four reclaimed islands in Johor, Country Garden has so far invested about 20 billion ringgit ($240 million) in the project, Forest City said last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

India very important market, looking at more frequencies: Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia visa

Malaysia raises visa fees for foreign workers by 150%: Details here

Malaysia flag

Tech firms must comply with laws to continue operating: Malaysia's min

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Ex-Malaysian leader Muhyiddin charged with sedition for mocking former king

PM Modi, Malayisa PM Ibrahim

India, Malaysia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Topics : Malaysia Tax benefits tax incentive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon