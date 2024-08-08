Business Standard
KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 98.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 83.78% to Rs 348.01 crore
Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 98.77% to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.78% to Rs 348.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 189.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales348.01189.36 84 OPM %37.9636.57 -PBDT106.4550.74 110 PBT92.2041.30 123 NP66.1133.26 99
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

