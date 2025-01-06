Business Standard

India services PMI sees faster growth at 59.3 in December

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Indian services companies ended 2024 on a strong footing, according to the HSBC PMI survey. Demand buoyancy continued to drive new business inflows higher, which in turn supported output growth and prompted firms to recruit additional workers. Survey participants were also strongly upbeat regarding the year-ahead outlook for business activity.

On the price front, there was a softer increase in cost burdens, though panellists continued to report greater outlays on food, labour and materials. Selling price inflation likewise eased in December.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before rose from 58.4 in November to 59.3 in December, highlighting the strongest rate of expansion in four months.

 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

