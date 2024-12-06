Business Standard
ITI Ltd Surges 3.21%

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

ITI Ltd has added 25.86% over last one month compared to 1.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.74% rise in the SENSEX

ITI Ltd gained 3.21% today to trade at Rs 292.25. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.45% to quote at 2968.81. The index is up 1.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd increased 1.61% and Indus Towers Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 38.26 % over last one year compared to the 17.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ITI Ltd has added 25.86% over last one month compared to 1.77% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23995 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 384.35 on 17 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 210.2 on 25 Oct 2024.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

