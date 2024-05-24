IVP standalone net profit declines 44.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.93% to Rs 142.23 croreNet profit of IVP declined 44.50% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.93% to Rs 142.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.17% to Rs 12.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 546.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
