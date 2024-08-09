IVP standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 138.26 crore

Net profit of IVP rose 188.24% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 138.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.138.26139.584.933.505.813.044.421.683.431.19