IRCTC ties up with Swiggy Foods

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
For supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal
IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

