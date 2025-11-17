J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 220.28 croreNet profit of J.G.Chemicals declined 12.84% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 220.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales220.28212.08 4 OPM %8.159.95 -PBDT21.6624.46 -11 PBT20.3523.15 -12 NP14.3916.51 -13
