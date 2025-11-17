Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.95% to Rs 77.67 croreNet profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 69.29% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.95% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.6755.50 40 OPM %9.1810.94 -PBDT7.415.13 44 PBT5.693.15 81 NP4.082.41 69
