Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 205.52 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 30.25% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 205.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales205.52316.86 -35 OPM %5.827.28 -PBDT15.8423.01 -31 PBT15.0322.08 -32 NP11.2316.10 -30
