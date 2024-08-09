J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 202.53 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 300.00% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 202.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.202.53172.3511.073.1822.536.1221.245.1315.203.80