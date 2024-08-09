Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 249.42 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 57.52% to Rs 44.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 249.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales249.42165.43 51 OPM %23.6523.68 -PBDT65.4943.57 50 PBT59.1937.61 57 NP44.2028.06 58
