Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 249.42 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 57.52% to Rs 44.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 249.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.249.42165.4323.6523.6865.4943.5759.1937.6144.2028.06