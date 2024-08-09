Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 32.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 261.19 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 32.93% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 261.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 296.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.261.19296.7715.9819.9943.9259.0533.2549.1124.8937.11