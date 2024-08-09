Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 32.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 261.19 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 32.93% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 261.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 296.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.19296.77 -12 OPM %15.9819.99 -PBDT43.9259.05 -26 PBT33.2549.11 -32 NP24.8937.11 -33
