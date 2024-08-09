Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 57.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 80.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Zee Learn declined 57.08% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 80.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.33105.6329.5818.2216.6718.108.2311.273.648.48