Biocon consolidated net profit rises 550.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 croreNet profit of Biocon rose 550.59% to Rs 659.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 3432.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3422.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3432.903422.60 0 OPM %18.0719.90 -PBDT1518.90541.70 180 PBT1113.50183.70 506 NP659.70101.40 551
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content