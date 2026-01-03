Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 2,72,109.27 crore as of 31 December 2025, up 13.34%, compared with Rs 2,40,080.49 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits rose 1.25% YoY to Rs 68,736.27 crore as of 31 December 2025. CASA ratio reduced to 44.10% as of 31 December 2025 as against 48.17% as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits increased 10.58% to Rs 1,55,861.35 crore as of 31 Decemeber 2025, compared with Rs 1,40,947.14 crore as of 31 December 2024.

 

Gross investment declined 2.07% to Rs 40,535.76 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 41,394.29 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Dhurandhar advance booking

'Dhurandhar': The 6-7-ing of spectacular jingoism flooding social media

BCCI Team India ODI squad announcement for NZ series

India ODI squad announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI to reveal squad for 3 ODIs vs New Zealand today

Goods to declare

Customs officers to wear body cameras at Red Channels at intl airports

Bangladesh cricketers set to take part in IPL 2026 season

How many Bangladeshis cricketers are set to participate in IPL 2026?

deepinder goyal

Zomato CEO defends gig model, highlights 10.9% pay raise, job flexibility

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 1.91% jump in net profit to Rs 494.11 crore on a 2.04% decline in total income to Rs 3,446.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 10.31%, and revenue rose 0.79% in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 1.29% to close at Rs 102.35 on the BSE on 2 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

NIBE bags Rs 293-cr defence order from Indian Army

NIBE bags Rs 293-cr defence order from Indian Army

Torrent Pharma credit rating unchanged as India Ratings reaffirms AA+

Torrent Pharma credit rating unchanged as India Ratings reaffirms AA+

Dixon subsidiaries receives MeitY approval under ECMS

Dixon subsidiaries receives MeitY approval under ECMS

Adani Enterprises set to launch Rs 1,000 cr public issue of NCDs

Adani Enterprises set to launch Rs 1,000 cr public issue of NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon