J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.06% to Rs 103.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1483.891281.50 16 OPM %14.6214.38 -PBDT189.31160.47 18 PBT144.66119.61 21 NP103.4486.88 19
