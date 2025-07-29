Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.06% to Rs 103.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 1483.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1281.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1483.891281.50 16 OPM %14.6214.38 -PBDT189.31160.47 18 PBT144.66119.61 21 NP103.4486.88 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

