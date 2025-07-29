Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 586.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 27.54 croreNet profit of Summit Securities rose 586.73% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.5420.84 32 OPM %96.5196.02 -PBDT26.5920.01 33 PBT26.5920.00 33 NP20.192.94 587
