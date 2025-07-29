Kopran consolidated net profit declines 32.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 135.22 croreNet profit of Kopran declined 32.88% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 135.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales135.22139.44 -3 OPM %10.4513.02 -PBDT14.1518.61 -24 PBT9.8914.73 -33 NP7.4511.10 -33
