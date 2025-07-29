Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 149.88 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 38.88% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 149.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales149.88134.28 12 OPM %7.0310.23 -PBDT8.8610.55 -16 PBT4.236.04 -30 NP3.165.17 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content