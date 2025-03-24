Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Agri gains as board approves incorporation of WOS in UP

Jubilant Agri gains as board approves incorporation of WOS in UP

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products rallied 3.42% to Rs 1,346.30 after the company announced that its board of directors had approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

According to an exchange filing, the board's decision, made at a meeting on 24 March 2025, will see the incorporation of the subsidiary with the Registrar of Companies in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The subsidiary will focus on dealing in agricultural products and chemicals. The company also plans to invest up to Rs 10 lakh by subscribing to equity shares of the proposed subsidiary.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is a diversified company engaged in the manufacturing of performance polymers, chemicals and agri-products.

 

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 21.34 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 20.90 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 35.7% YoY to Rs 396.22 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

