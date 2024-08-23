J R D Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of J R D Finance remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.75 4 OPM %5.135.33 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
