Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies subscribed 151.68 times

Orient Technologies subscribed 151.68 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The offer received bids for 112.99 crore shares as against 74.49 lakh shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Orient Technologies received 1,12,99,93,848 bids for shares as against 74,49,846 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (23 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 151.68 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (21 August 2024) and it will close on Friday (23 August 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 195 to Rs 206 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 120 crore and offer for sale upto 46,00,000 equity shares.
The promoter shareholding will reduce to 73.21% from 97.96% pre-IPO.
The net proceeds will be used towards acquisition of office premises situated at Plutonium Business Park, Trans-Thana Creek Industrial Area, Turbhe MIDC, District Thane, Navi Mumbai; funding capital requirements for purchase of equipment for setting up of network operating center (NOC) and security operation center (SOC) at the Navi Mumbai property; purchase of equipment and devices to offer devise-as-a-service (DaaS) offering; and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Orient Technologies on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, raised Rs 64.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.27 lakh shares at Rs 206 each to 5 anchor investors.
Orient Technologies is an information technology (IT) solutions provider of products and solutions for specific areas within its business verticals. The business verticals include IT infrastructure comprising data center solutions and end-user computing; IT-enabled (ITeS) managed services, multi-vendor support services, IT facility management services, network operations center services, security services, and renewals; and cloud and data management services focused on migration of workload from data centers to cloud.

More From This Section

Barometers end flat ahead of Powell's speech, Nifty holds 24,800 mark

Barometers end flat ahead of Powell's speech, Nifty holds 24,800 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.43%

INR recovers in cautious trades ahead of Powell speech

INR recovers in cautious trades ahead of Powell speech

Jindal Saw rises after board OKs 2:1 stock split

Jindal Saw rises after board OKs 2:1 stock split

Nifty above 24,800; VIX spurts 4.25%; auto shares rally

Nifty above 24,800; VIX spurts 4.25%; auto shares rally

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 41.45 crore and sales of Rs 602.89 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

travel

Gen Z embraces tech: 73% willing to use AI trip planners, says survey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India, Ukraine ink four pacts after talks between PM Modi, President Zelenskyy

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but didn't get reply: Ola founder

Adani Power

Bangladesh's crisis leaves Adani Power chasing $800 million in dues

Tech wrap Aug 23

Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon