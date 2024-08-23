Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 8.55 crore

Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.559.190.582.180.050.200.050.200.050.15