Puravankara records 6% YoY rise in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26

Puravankara records 6% YoY rise in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Puravankara reported 6% increase in pre-sales to Rs 1,124 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,064 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company has achieved quarterly sales volume of 1.25 million square feet for Q1 FY26 when compared to 1.29 million square feet in Q1 FY25.

The average price realisation improved by 9% YoY to Rs 8,988 per square feet in Q1 FY26 from Rs 8,246 per square feet in Q1 FY25.

Puravankara has achieved quarterly customer collections from the real estate business of Rs 857 crore in Q1 FY26.

It further stated that it is on track to complete 2.2 million square feet of commercial projects during this year.

 

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said: "As we enter our 50th year of operations, we take pride in the trust we have earned and the milestones we have accomplished along the way.

In Q1 FY26, despite no new launches we recorded a 6% year-on-year growth in pre-sales, reaching Rs 1,124 crore, and delivered strong collections driven by resilient sustenance sales, reflecting continued confidence from homebuyers in our projects.

We are particularly excited about the momentum in our redevelopment strategy in Mumbai, where we have been recently selected as preferred developer to redevelop eight housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai, unlocking a GDV potential of over Rs 2,100 crore.

Further, we have entered into a joint development agreement for a 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with a GDV potential of over Rs 1,000 crore. These initiatives reflect our sharp focus on strengthening our presence in key micro-markets and driving long-term value creation."

Puravankara, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of Indias most admired and trusted real estate developers. The company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Purva, Provident Housing (PHL) and Purva Land, catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The scrip declined 2.01% to currently trade at Rs 285.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

