Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 135.37 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 47.59% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 135.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales135.37117.88 15 OPM %12.0911.09 -PBDT24.6719.12 29 PBT21.8515.99 37 NP17.1811.64 48
