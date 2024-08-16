Jai Corp standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 120.55 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 54.88% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.55113.54 6 OPM %12.169.07 -PBDT18.4612.99 42 PBT16.6210.83 53 NP13.018.40 55
