Jai Corp standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 120.55 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 54.88% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.