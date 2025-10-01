Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Resource Recycling jumps on debut

Jain Resource Recycling jumps on debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling were currently trading at Rs 266.40 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 232.

The scrip was listed at Rs 265.25, exhibiting a premium of 14.33% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 270 and a low of Rs 247.80. On the BSE, over 10.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Jain Resource Recycling was subscribed 15.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and 232 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating Rs 750 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 1,250 crore.

As of 31 July 2025, the companys total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,040.72 crore. Promoter Kamlesh Jains stake will decline to 65.87% post-offer from 79.78% pre-offer.

Jain Resource Recycling, based in Chennai, turns non-ferrous scrap into value-added lead, copper and aluminium products, with its lead brand registered on the LME. Backed by three Tamil Nadu facilities and subsidiary JGTPL, the company exports around 60% of its output to marquee clients like Vedanta-Sterlite, Luminous Power and Mitsubishi. The business is promoted by Kamlesh Jain.

Ahead of the IPO, Jain Resource Recycling, on 23 September 2025, raised Rs 562.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.42 crore shares at Rs 232 each to 40 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 223.29 crore and a total income of Rs 7,125.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

