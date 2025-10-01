Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Global Surfaces Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and AAA Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Atlantaa Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 46.64 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50301 shares in the past one month.

 

Global Surfaces Ltd surged 18.06% to Rs 101. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4283 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd soared 15.96% to Rs 1240. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13351 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd advanced 15.34% to Rs 992.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4250 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd spurt 13.27% to Rs 89.73. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5349 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

