Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd soared 12.11% to Rs 4090 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sun TV Network Ltd spiked 7.69% to Rs 562.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17277 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 7.34% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51297 shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd spurt 6.86% to Rs 688.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68172 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd gained 6.81% to Rs 819.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wall Street Edges Higher Amid Government Shutdown Concerns; Pharma Stocks Surge

India's manufacturing growth eases in September

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

